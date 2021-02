Pope Francis has appointed Father Edouard Sinayobye from Butare Diocese as new Bishop of Cyangugu Diocese in the Western Province, Kinyamateka, the local catholic church media has quoted Radio Vatican as saying.

Cyangugu Diocese was placed under the leadership of Bishop Celestin Hakizimana of Gikongor Diocese since the passing of its bishop Jean Damascene Bimenyimana in March 2018.