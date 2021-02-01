President Kagame Calls for Heroic Acts to Win COVID-19

President Paul Kagame has reminded Rwandans that they can too, be heroes of the nation if they join hands to win the current war against COVID-19 pandemic.

Every February 1, Rwandans celebrate the National Heroes day an event organized to pay tribute to the people who exemplified and defended the highest values of patriotism and sacrifice for the wellbeing of the country and its citizens.

Unlike in the past 26 years, this Monday, February 1, Rwandans stayed in their homes to virtually mark the annual Heroes Day, as a way of preventing souring numbers of the COVID-19 virus.

Using his twitter handle to communicate his message to Rwandans, President Kagame said that the country’s heroes celebrated on this day selflessly sacrificed for the nation.

Considering the eminent danger that COVID-19 poses to Rwandans, its culture and economy, and how Rwandans have managed to contain the virus, Kagame said the pandemic is proof that all Rwandans can be contemporary heroes.

Kagame said that “The selfless dedication to our country of the heroes we honour today showed us what we can achieve. The nation we have is a result of their sacrifice. These are the values we must pass on to the next generations.”

Kagame called on Rwandans to play their heroic part by preventing more COVID-19 infections by protecting self and each other.

“This pandemic has shown us that we are all capable of heroic acts. As we continue the fight against COVID-19 we thank the front-line health workers, the security services for their heroic sacrifice and call on every citizen to keep each other safe,” the president said.

As of Sunday January 31st 2021, Rwanda had registered 15, 304 total cases of COVID-19, with 5021 active cases, an increase in testing services to 886,268 tests with a 1.8% positivity rate, and 196 COVID-19 related deaths but with 10,087 recoveries.

Kigali City remains in 15- day COVID-19 lockdown (which ends January 2, 2021) after a spike in cases during the festive season.