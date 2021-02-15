President Tshisekedi Names New Prime Minister

Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi has named Mr. Sama Lukonde Kyenge 43, new Prime Minister to lead the next Government of Sacred National Union.

At his relatively youthful age, Kyenge is however not new in DRC’s political arena; he served his country as Member of Parliament, Minister of Youth and Sports, and very recently, Director General of Gecamines, the national company that is entrusted with mining affairs in the vast African nation from the Western border of Rwanda.

Kyenge’s nomination comes 17 days after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba.