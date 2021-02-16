Rwanda Looks to Cash in on Increased Agricultural Exports as Market Prices Improve

Rwanda’s National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) has announced earnings of over Rwf3.4billion ($3.5million) from agriculture produce exported to foreign markets last week.

Last week NAEB said it exported 629,272Kilograms (Kgs) of Rwandan made tea which generated US$1,677,740, compared to the previous week, both export quantities and revenues increased by 10.7% and 11.8% respectively. Pakistan, UK and Egypt remain key buyers.

NAEB also said last week it exported 365,550Kgs of Rwanda coffee worth US$1,114,699, compared to last week, revenues increased by 67.9%. 70.8% of fully washed coffee that was sent to main destination countries such as Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom and South Sudan.

In the same period, Rwanda exported 235,992Kgs of horticultural produce (that is- fruits, vegetables and flowers which generated US$711,296 from destination countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Netherlands, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Belgium, Denmark, Uganda, Tanzania, Central Africa, Gabon and Ghana.

In spite the 2% drop in National Institute of Statistics (NISR) September 2020 report, agriculture performance due to COIVID-19, the sector has relatively managed to survive the effects of the pandemic in 2020.

For instance, export revenues from tea sales reduced by 8%, from $20,511,241 in 2019/2020’s second quarter to $18,853,622 in the same period of 2020/2021. The slight decrease of earnings is a result of price fluctuation at the international market whereby an average price reduced from $3.00 to $2.64.

Coffee export volumes went down by 14% from 7,865 MT registered in the second quarter of 2019/2020 fiscal year to 6,763 MT in the same period of 2020/2021 mainly because of reduced markets of produced coffee as a result of COVID19 hence leading to large quantities that are still in stock.

Pie Ntwali the NAEB Public Relations and Communications Specialist said that factors to this new and improved performance, especially on key cash crops, were mainly due to increase in market prices and increased harvests.

“For coffee, the factor is that the average price increased from $1.7/Kg to $3.04/Kg and on tea export volumes increase is normal since we started harvesting big from growing tea plantations and revenues increased following the rise of average price from $2.6/Kg to $2.67/Kg,” Ntwali said.

Some of the key achievements in Agriculture Sector in 2020: – Agricultural exports earned US $419 million (Rwf419 billion), with 493 post harvest infrastructures constructed, 17 mobile dryers purchased and 5,015 Metric Tons (MT) of food were mobilized to support families affected by COVID-19.