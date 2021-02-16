Rwanda MPs Slam EU Counterparts over ‘Rusesabagina Resolution’

The Rwanda Parliament has passed a resolution condemning recent allegations levelled against the Rwandan government on human rights and the ongoing trial of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ protagonist Paul Rusesabagina.

The resolution adopted by both Chambers of the Parliament of Rwanda sitting virtually refuted the resolution of European Parliament on Rusesabagina and warned that the allegations that he would not get a fair trial.

The Legislators in their resolution said that Rusesabagina and twenty 20 co-accused are currently on trial on charges stemming from a series of attacks allegedly carried out by their armed groups in the South Western part of Rwanda between June and December 2018, during which 9 civilians were killed, several other civilians seriously injured and left with disabilities while extensive property destroyed.

“Considering that Paul RUSESABAGINA allegedly claimed responsibility for these attacks on behalf of his armed group in December 2018 -a fact noted in Para. G of the European Parliament resolution -and publicly stated on several occasions that the objective of these attacks was to overthrow the Government of Rwanda;”

“Noting the principle of independence of the judiciary and the right to a fair and impartial trial under both Rwandan and international law;” the resolution reads.

“Considering that the European Parliament resolution purports to arrive at firm conclusions about facts sub judice which the European Parliament has no standing to independently investigate, and which it has not in fact investigated,” the resolution adds.

The Rwandan Parliament further noted that the European Parliament resolution purports to establish facts about a matter before the court, something that would not be acceptable with respect to legal proceedings in any EU member State.

The house condemned what it called the European Parliament’s “unrealistic and baseless characterisation of Paul Rusesabagina’s arrest as an enforced disappearance or illegal rendition” and rejected the notion that his arrest violated Rwanda’s obligations under various international legal instruments.

Legislators in their resolution said the EU Parliament had no standing to assess the issue and in fact has not held any hearings on it.

It further said that Rusesabagina, whose trial kicks off on Wednesday, February 17, was wanted by Rwandan law enforcement in connection with crimes committed in Rwanda and therefore under the jurisdiction of Rwandan courts.

“Considering that there is no obligation in international law to use extradition when other legal avenues to effect an arrest are available, and that this is common law enforcement practice around the world,”

“The Rwandan Parliament rejects the European Parliament’s baseless assertion that Paul Rusesabagina will not receive a fair trial in Rwanda and recalls that numerous criminal suspects extradited from Europe and other jurisdictions have received fair trials before Rwandan courts.

The house further recalled that the Constitution of Rwanda guarantees the right to a fair and impartial trial for all accused, and called on the Government of Rwanda to continue to ensure this right is also fully upheld for the victims.

Double Standards

Parliamentarians said that they ‘noted with dismay that the European Parliament’s resolution acknowledges that Rusesabagina’s armed group claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in 2018 in which numerous civilians were killed, yet the resolution does not denounce these attacks.

Despite acknowledging the attacks, EU Members of Parliament continued to refer to Rusesabagina as a human rights activist, something they viewed as double standards.

“This silence constitutes implicit support by the European Parliament for the armed attacks, which may in turn encourage further attacks.

MPs deplored attempts by their European counterparts to assume that that European citizenship is an implicit entitlement to impunity from Rwandan or other African courts.

They further pointed out that the European Parliament’s adoption of unsubstantiated and inaccurate conclusions about human rights in Rwanda jeopardizes the political dialogue on human rights provided for under Article 8 of the Cotonou Agreement, which has been successfully held since 2004, calling on the European Parliament to take steps to strengthen the Article 8 process.

The MPs further wondered why the submissions by European Commissioner Nicolas Schmit, confirming the good cooperation between Rwandan and European authorities on this case, including consular access, medical care, access to legal counsel and other counter-arguments were not considered in the resolution.

Schmit expressed confidence that Rusesabagina will receive a fair trial but his arguments were not taken into account in the EU Parliament resolution, something MPs said confirmed an agenda.

Parliament concluded that the EU resolution amounts to an attempt to improperly influence an ongoing judicial proceeding and called on the European Parliament to retract its resolution given of the inviolability of the principle of judicial independence and separation of powers.

The legislators affirmed the willingness of the Rwandan Parliament to strengthen further existing relations based on mutual respect between both houses.

The decision has also been criticized by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Johnston Busingye, describing it as an attempt by EU MPs to meddle into an ongoing Judicial process.