Rwanda Senate Approves Prof Lyambabaje As Vice-Chancellor of University of Rwanda

The Rwandan upper house the Senate on Wednesday approved Prof Alexandre Lyambabaje as the next Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rwanda (UR) following his recent appointment by the cabinet.

The Parliamentary Committee for social affairs and human rights evaluated and commended him as an experienced candidate able to lead the state university.

Prior, the Rwanda Senate approval, Prof Lyambabaje was appointed in the Cabinet meeting held on 2nd February 2021 as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rwanda, replacing Dr. Papias Malimba Musafiri who was the acting vice-chancellor for four months.

The Rwanda Senate officially approved Prof Lyambabaje as the next Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rwanda on 10 February 2021.

“The seating of the Senate has approved Prof Alexandre Lyambabaje as the next Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rwanda after he was assessed and commended as an experienced person by Parliamentary Committee for social affairs and human rights able to lead the university.” Rwanda Senate wrote on Twitter yesterday.

Prof. Lyambabaje, who until his appointment was, the Inter-University Council for East Africa replaced the Acting Vice Chancellor, Dr. Papias Malimba Musafiri who was also once a Minister of Education.

Prof. Lyambabaje was born in 1960. The 61-year-old holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics and a Doctorate in Mathematics from University de Rennes in France.

Prof. Lyambabaje has served in different capacities in government. In 1999, he was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education.

In 2000, he was appointed Minister of Commerce, Tourism, Industry, Investments Promotion and Cooperatives, a position he held until 2003.

He also contributed to the regional integration process through active participation in the ministerial meetings of East African Community and COMESA.

Since April 2014 to date, he has been serving as a senior researcher at the University of Rwanda in the College of Medicine and Health Sciences and Associate Professor of Statistics in the Institute of Applied Sciences, Musanze.