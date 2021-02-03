Seven Rwandans Released By Uganda Return Home

Seven Rwandans who were detained in Uganda have been extradited to Rwanda via the Kagitumba One-Stop Border Post.

The group includes six adults and one child arrived in Rwanda on Wednesday and was handed over to Rwandan immigration authorities.

The extradited Rwandans appeared tired, with one of them recognized as Ngoga Nzamukosha Diane unable to walk or talk to the media because her legs were battered by the Ugandan Chieftaincy of Military intelligence (CMI), according to her colleagues.

CMI, they said, was forcing her to accept a baseless allegation that she was on an espionage mission on behalf of the Rwandan government.

On arrival, Ngoga was lifted from the Ugandan car by his colleagues. who also said that her child escaped CMI and went missing until they were extradited.

Ngonga was jailed in Kireka prison, Kampala central region where he was robbed of $3000 at the time of arrest by the Ugandan soldiers.

During the 4th Ad Hoc Commission meeting which was held virtually on June 4, 2020, Uganda said it would release 130 Rwandans though Rwanda maintained that there are still many more arbitrarily detained in Uganda.

Majority of the returnees say they were tortured by Uganda’s Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and other security organs who force them to admit that they spy for the Rwandan government, despite having entered Uganda legally.