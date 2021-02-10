UCI Confirms New Tour du Rwanda 2021 Official Dates

Its Official, the International Cycling Union (UCI) has validated May 2-9 2021 as official dates for the 2021 Tour of Rwanda professional cycling competition to be held across Rwanda.

The confirmation announcement was made public by the Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) this Wednesday February 10, 2021

The 13th edition of the Tour of Rwanda race was initially due this February 21-28, but was postponed to May, 2021 because of the spike in COVID-19 infection cases in Rwanda.

The local cycling federation (Ferwacy) said back then that postponement was “in reference to the current global situation of the covid-19 pandemic” leaving the federation uncertain of organising the annual continental cycling event in the best conditions.

“After consultations with other government institutions, Rwanda Cycling Federation has decided to postpone the 2021 edition of Tour du Rwanda initially scheduled for February 21-28,” read part of the statement signed by Ferwacy President, Abdallah Murenzi.

The Tour of Rwanda, commonly referred to as Tour du Rwanda (in French) was sanctioned by UCI as a 2.2 category race in 2009, and was upgraded to 2.1 in 2019.

In the 12th edition, Eritrean rider, Natnael Tesfazion, scooped the Tour du Rwanda to wear the yellow jersey of the year 2020.

Tesfazion finished top in the general classification (GC) with 23:13’, 01’’ to narrowly win (by seconds) the game from Rwandan pro rider Moise Mugisha who came in the second place with 23hr, 13’, 55’’.