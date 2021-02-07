sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Xi Sends Congratulatory Message to 34th AU summit

byKT Press Reporter February 07, 2021 at 1:14 pm 0

Chinese President Xi Jinping

In his congratulatory message, Xi expressed his wish that African countries and people will continue to make greater achievements on the path of unity, self-improvement, development and progress.

Xi emphasized that 2020 is an unforgettable year for China-Africa relations. China and Africa supported each other and overcame the difficulties in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 was successfully held, China-Africa cooperation in various fields continued to advance, and both sides jointly safeguarded the interests of developing countries as well as international equity and justice, showing the world the high level of China-Africa relations, he said.

Noting that a new session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is scheduled to be held in Senegal this year, Xi said that China is ready to work with the African side to build strategic consensus and push for anti-epidemic cooperation, and fully implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit.

China is willing to work with Africa to advance deep and practical cooperation on the Belt and Road construction, and make unremitting efforts to build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future, so as to benefit the Chinese and African peoples, Xi said

Related News


Leave a Comment

p style="overflow: auto; position: fixed; height: 0pt; width: 0pt"> evden eve nakliyat malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma istanbul şehirler arası nakliyat fabrika taşımacılığı malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat istanbul villa taşıma ofis taşıma medyum büyü dua tekne turu yat kiralama gulet kiralama aly foods tortilla pizza tabanı büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları medyum büyü dua galvanizli sac hrp sac mekjoy seo instagram takipçi satın al sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop eşya depolama shell aspx shell b374k shell şehirler arası nakliyat şehirler arası nakliyat

istanbul evden eve nakliyat uluslararası nakliyat müslüman ateistle evlenebilir mi bağlantılı optimizasyon nedir sanal gerçeklik nedir