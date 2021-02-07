“You Have Our Full Support” President Kagame to New African Union Leadership

President Paul Kagame has congratulated Moussa Mahamat Faki, who was re-elected the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson and Rwanda’s Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, elected the Deputy Chairperson, promising them his full support during their tenure.

President Kagame through Twitter, also congratulated his Congolese counterpart, Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, who assumed the chairmanship of the African Union on Saturday, taking over from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Congratulations to @AUC_MoussaFaki on your re-election and to @mnsanzabaganwa, elected as Deputy Chairperson of the AUC. African leaders have given their trust to you as a team and we are confident that you are up to the task. You have our full support,” President Kagame tweeted on Sunday.

“Congratulations to my brother President Tshisekedi @Presidence_RDC on your new role as Chair of the African Union. We stand ready to work with you towards achieving the common goals of our continent.

Dr Nsanzabaganwa was on Saturday elected the AUC Deputy Chairperson, by 42 votes out of a possible 55-member state votes, in an election that saw the incumbent chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat retain his position.

Dr. Nsanzabaganwa, who until yesterday was the Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) pipped two other candidates to the position, Uganda’s Pamela Kasabiiti Mbabazi, who got 10 votes and Djibouti’s Hasna Barkat Daoud, who got only two votes.

In the same election, the Chadian diplomat, Faki, who has been at the helm of the AUC for the last four years, was overwhelmingly re-elected, polling 51 votes out of a possible 55. The duo will lead the AUC for the next four years.

They were elected during the 34th Session of the African Union General Assembly which took place on Saturday, February 6.