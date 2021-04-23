Rwanda Gets $30 M to Boost COVID-19 Vaccination Plans

Rwanda has got from the World Bank $ 30 million that will be injected in the continued vaccination plan of reaching 60% of the population in 2022.

The financing agreement was signed on Thursday between Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, Minister of Finance and Rolande Pryce, the World Bank Country Manager as support to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Project.

The financial support constitutes an additional grant and credit amounting to $30million from the International Development Association (IDA) regular terms of 38-year maturity including a six-year grace period.

Ndagijimana explained that the support will be used in the procurement of vaccines, deployment, and other vaccine-related costs.

“The financing will also strengthen health systems by addressing emerging needs, such as improving access to oxygen therapy, screening for underlying chronic conditions and protecting essential health services,” Ndagijimana said.

With nearly 350,000 citizens vaccinated since March 2021 under the Rwanda national COVID-19 vaccination plan, the government has put in place a comprehensive response plan to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the economy as well as the livelihoods of Rwandans.

In the COVID-19 recovery plan Rwanda wants to have at least 60% of the population vaccinated by 2022 and this is expected to cost the country about $50million.

So far World Bank has contributed about $ 45million COVID-19 Emergency Response and vaccination program.

“The vaccination program is a central piece of the government’s plan to save lives and facilitate full reopening of the economy, putting the country back on a path towards more inclusive and sustainable growth. We are privileged to partner in this effort,” Pryce said.

The bank also cooperates with Rwanda in key sectors including; agriculture, energy, social protection, education and skills development, transport, urban development and housing alongside cross-cutting and regional projects interventions.