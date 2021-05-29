Afrobasket: Hosts Rwanda Drawn Against Eleven-time Winners Angola 

The Rwanda national basketball team have learned their group rivals for the 2021 Afrobasket, after Friday’s draw in Kigali.

Sixteen national teams split into four groups of four will fight for the title in Africa’s flagship basketball tournament, between August 25 and September 4.

The draw was attended by FIBA President Hamane Niang, FIBA Africa President, Anibale Manave, NBA Africa president Victor Williams, Basketbal Africa League President, Amadou Gallo Fall and the Rwandan Minister for Sports, MUnyengaju Aurore Mimosa.

Only 14 teams have qualified so far and the full line-up will be completed after Group E’s qualifying games which were postponed due to health concerns. Egypt top the group and have already qualified while Cape Verde, Morocco and Uganda will fight for the last two spots.

Host Rwanda will come up against record eleven-time champions Angola along with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group A which will also feature another team the yet to conclude Group E.

Group B includes three former winners Tunisia, Central Africa Republic Egypt and Guinea while Group C has Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya and Mali

South Sudan, who have qualified for their first ever major tournament, were drawn against five-time winners Senegal in Group D, which also includes Cameroon.