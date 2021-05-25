BAL Quarter Final Fixtures Set  

The inaugural Basketball Africa League quarter final matchups have been confirmed after the final group phase game between GS Petroliers and Zamalek on Monday night.

Zamalek outclassed GS Petroliers 97-64 in a rescheduled game to complete the quarter final field.

Eight teams which have progressed from the 12-club group phase include Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (Angola); A.S. Douanes (Senegal); A.S. Salé (Morocco); F.A.P (Cameroon); Ferroviário de Maputo (Mozambique); Patriots B.B.C. (Rwanda); U.S. Monastir (Tunisia) and Zamalek (Egypt).

The quarter-final action tips-off tomorrow with F.A.P taking on Zamalek while A.S. Salé face off with Atlético Petróleos de Luanda.

Hosts Patriots BBC have been pitted against Ferroviário de Maputo in an interesting battle on Thursday while A.S. Douanes will battle it out with US Monastir.

All games will be played in the Kigali Arena.

Quarter-final matchups:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

F.A.P vs. Zamalek : 5.30 p.m. CAT

A.S. Salé vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda: 9.00 p.m. CAT

THURSDAY, MAY 27

A.S. Douanes vs. US Monastir: 5.30 p.m. CAT

Ferroviário de Maputo vs. Patriots B.B.C: 9.00 p.m. CAT

The schedule for the semifinals, third place game and finals has also been assigned as follows:

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Semifinals Game 1: 2.00 p.m. CAT

Semifinals Game 2: 5.30 p.m. CAT

SUNDAY, MAY 30

Third Place Game: 12.30 p.m. CAT

Finals: 4.00 p.m. CAT