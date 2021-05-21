Court Hears Civil Parties In Rusesabagina Case

Victims in MRCD-FLN terror attacks have today started to tell their story so as to inform Judges of what took place and the damages left in their lives.

These civil parties are testifying at the High Court chamber for Crossborder and International Crimes where 21 suspects involved in terror attacks manned on Rwandan soil in 2018/19 by the DR Congo based rebel group MRCD- FLN concluded with their defence yesterday.

The 21 suspects include Hotel Rwanda hero Paul Rusesabagina, Callixte Nsabimana and Herman Nsengimana (both former FLN spokesmen) among many others who have stood trial and confessed or denied committing the terror attacks which included arson, murder, robbery, and damaging citizens property in millions.

Lawyers representing civil parties in the FLN attacks asked the court to have at least three of the victims testify in court so as to get a first-hand picture of what transpired during the alleged attacks.

The lawyers said the victims had presented their cases earlier on suing one of the suspects Nsabimana Callixte but have later changed the file case to have all the FLN suspects in the case compensate damages caused through their actions. “We want this case to be applicable to all of the suspects even when we had submitted accusing Sankara in the earlier days. We are also asking that three of the victims give a public testimony since they were left with permanent body injuries which they will die with and live in pain for life,” one of the lawyers said. These three victims are: Eliane Nyirayumva, Alice Kayitesi and Yves Mugisha Gashumba. The court asked why these testimonies were so important to the trial and why have all suspects implicated yet some of them were not directly involved in the said attacks. “This is because we represent many victims who are more than 80 and they are not here but with crucial testimonies, we can see the example of the damage that FLN caused,” one of the lawyers said. The team of lawyers also revealed that one of the victims is traumatized after her child was burned to death in her hands and her fiance- Mugisha is not able to walk after being handicapped in the incident, while Eliane who has a child will not be able to see the father since he was killed in the attack-in Nyungwe. One of the lawyers said that some people hear of the FLN attacks as a story told in history but yet it happened, thus by having victims speak out, it will give them a chance to tell their story- for example, one Alice Kayitesi, has asked specifically to look in the eyes of the suspect who caused that damage in her life.

Victim demands tabled

An FLN victim and a lawyer, maître Yusuf Ndutiye who is representing himself was also given a chance to table his demands. Ndutiye started his narration by showing how he fell into the FLN ambush in Nyungwe forest, in Nyamagabe district in 2018.