COVID-19: BK Group Plc Donates PPE for For Medical Personnel

BK Group Plc has donated 1,250 personal protective equipment (PPE) worth Rwf10 million to the Ministry of Health to support prevention of COVID-19 pendemic.

They (PPE) consist of coveralls equipment that protects medical personnel and health workers while on duty.

The PPE was received by Dr. Gatare Swaibu, Head of Biomedical Services Department at RBC from Marc Holtzman, Chairman of Board of Directors – BK Group PLC, May 28, 2021

“It is a small contribution, but hopefully it will affect the lives of many people. I am thankful to RBC for the amazing work they are doing in this difficult time,” Holtzman said.

“Doctors and other health workers need to be protected because they are so much more exposed than any other person. The PPE is a boost to us to continue responding to this pandemic. We are grateful to BK Group Plc,” Dr. Gatare, Head of Biomedical Services Department at RBC said.

As of yesterday, since the pandemic hit the country in March 2020, 26,843 people have contracted Covid-19. The pandemic claimed 351 lives, according to the Ministry of Health daily updates.