COVID-19: Rwandair Suspends Flights to Mumbai

Rwanda’s national carrier Rwandair has temporarily suspended its flights to Mumbai – India following the unusual increase of COVID-19 cases in the vast Asian country.

“Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across India, Rwandair announces the suspension of its flights to Mumbai effective May 1, 2021, until further notice,” an announcement issued by Rwandair tonight reads.

“Rwandair apologises for the inconveniences caused.”

In a world where more than 152.6 million cases have so far been registered, India is the second most affected with 19,549,656 total cases compared with the United States of America, 33,133,295 cases.

Out of 3.2 million people who have already died of the pandemic worldwide, India registered 215,523 cases, the fourth biggest number after the USA, Mexico and Brazil respectively.

The country by far registered the biggest number of new cases on Labor day – May 1st 2o21 with 392,562 new cases which is more than tenfolds in the United States; 29,321 new cases.

Fatalities were also worrisome with 3,688 new deaths compared to 471 new deaths in the United States.

Following the suspension, Rwandair gave its customers several options.

The carrier said that they can either rebook and fly at a later date once flights resume at no additional cost or they can request a travel voucher or a refund.