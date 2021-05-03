Crowds Fail to Resist Tour du Rwanda Excitement

The second day of Tour du Rwanda kicked off today at Kigali downtown with riders preparing to hit 120,5 kilometres from Kigali-Huye, one of most exciting stage in the tour.

At the kickoff in Kigali city there were few crowds due to COVID-19 restrictions, however numbers of spectators kept increasing along Nyabugogo business zone, Kamonyi hill climb sprint and mammoth crowds seen in on streets and high-rise buildings in Muhanga district.

The tour saw its first breakaway team made of a trio of the riders including Jean Bosco Nsengimana of Rwanda, Tewelde of Eritrea and Eric Manizabayo of BenIgnite – of which the latter scooped the spectacular sprint race at Kamonyi hill climb.

The trio continued to lead the race past Muhanga district and 64 KM into the race, in and the crowds pulled strong cheers to the riders as the peloton pulled in closer to the break-away trio.

Within a close range, the lead riders got absorbed by the peloton at 68KM.

Though citizens are aware of the COVID-19 restrictions and most of them putting on face masks, the crowds are expected to grow bigger at the finishing line in Huye district which is one of the high note finishes in the race records.

The winner of stage two is yet to be decided among Bernardo Suaza (Medellin) and Valentin Ferron (Total-Direct Energie) who are leading at 69KM, and the first break away trio who are also riding along eyeing the stage.

However, the first stage of 2021 Tour du Rwanda on Sunday was scooped by Brayan Sanchez riding for the Colombian Team Medellin opened his account as he sprinted to victory in a relatively competitive stage.