Ferwaba Releases Men’s Basketball League Schedule for 2021 

The 2021 national basketball league schedule has officially been released.

As the basketball world’s attention turns to Rwanda for the inaugural Basketball Africa League, the Rwanda national basketball federation (Ferwaba) has released its men’s league fixtures with the regular season set to tip off on Friday, June 4 and conclude on Saturday, July 10.

The regular season will be followed by the play-offs and will consist of 12 teams, split into two pools with teams playing twice against opponents from their own pool.

The regular season will consist of 84 games in total.

Meanwhile, the reigning national league champions Patriots BBC are currently taking part in the ongoing Basketball Africa.

Rwanda’s sole representative in the NBA-backed 12-club competition, started the season on a high note following their 83-60 win Sunday’s opening game against Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers.

The seven-team pools are:

Pool A

Patriots BBC

RP IPRC Kigali

UGB

RP IPRC Musanze

Tigers BBC

Shoot 4 Stars

UR Huye

Pool B

REG BBC

APR BBC

RP IPRC Huye

Espoir BBC

30 Plus

Rusizi BBC

UR CMHS

The men’s basketball league schedule details: