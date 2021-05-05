Genocide In the Lenses Of Deniers: Belligerence of Tribes

For them there is no child

No elderly for their wisdom

No toddlers for their innocence

No pregnant for lives

No crippled for our empathy

A genocide means up for them; it means down for us. Only Tutsiland against Hutuland. Never again.

Them pretend no nation called Rwanda

No long history of bravery

No Brotherhood to shake foreign lands

No sameness to invoke our Imana and ancestors

No long history of Munyarwanda

A genocide means up for them; it means down for us. Only Tutsiland against Hutuland. Never again.

A Tutsi is a conqueror

A Hamite without a language

An infiltrator without a face

An oppressor behind a cow tail

A colonizer without guns

A genocide means up for them; it means down for us. Only Tutsiland against Hutuland. Never again.

A Hutu is an ordinary man

A hard working man without a name

The majority without ideas for tomorrow

The oppressed in search of opportunity to revenge

The defenceless waiting to be a Tsunami

A genocide means up for them; it means down for us. Only Tutsiland against Hutuland. Never again.

A Belgian gives an identity

An American writes the history

A Canadian speaks for the defenceless

A British blesses the White narrative

A French arms the oppressed

A genocide means up for them; it means down for us. Only Tutsiland against Hutuland. Never again.

The ordinary man is afraid, children’s throats are slit

The hardworking man is frustrated, the pregnant are disembowelled

The majority is attacked, the toddlers are smashed against the walls

The oppressed is armed, the elderly are gunned down

The defenceless revolt, the crippled is drowned

The ordinary man preaches, children’s heads are crushed

A genocide means up for them; it means down for us. Only Tutsiland against Hutuland. Never again.

Across the ocean, the majority are ideas and values

At the home of snow, ordinary men walk the crippled

House of courts welcomes the oppressed

The hardworking man has a name in the news

Their lands are called nations

A genocide means up for them; it means down for us. Only Tutsiland against Hutuland. Never again.

Has Munyarwanda forgotten the blood pact?

Centuries of Rwandaful expansion

Making foreign lands tremble

Drums and roaring Intore

All to make a proud Munyarwanda

A genocide means up for them; it means down for us. Only Tutsiland against Hutuland. Never again.

Now we sing freedom

Resilience is our mantra

Ancestral virtues at heart

Our unity is like a phoenix

And peace reign in the land of Gihanga

A genocide means up for them; it means down for us. Only Tutsiland against Hutuland. Never again.

Ndi Umunyarwanda is a new dawn

Our youth are awake

Restoring the ancestral pact on the throne

To make Gihanga’s nation flourishing

Wishing hate dead forever.

A genocide means up for them; it means down for us. Only Tutsiland against Hutuland. Never again.

A poem by Paul Rukesha, a survivor of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. I wrote this poem on Wednesday, 21 April 2021, as I was feeling grief caused by the arrogance of the heartless genocide deniers and the platform they are being given around the world, including the University of Cambridge.