Italy, Switzerland Amongst Teams Registered for Beach Volleyball World Tour in Ruvabu

A total of 25 men and women’s teams from 13 countries have so far registered to take part in the IFVB Beach Volleyball 2-star World Tour tournament scheduled for July 14-18 in Rubavu.

The event, the only IFVB Beach Volleyball World Tour competition taking place in Africa this year, was initially scheduled for December last year but has been moved to February 10 -14 and then to July, as a knock-on effect of the COVID-19 pandemic

Teams which have already registered include Rwanda, Austria, Czech Republic, Egypt, Italy, Slovenia, Denmark, Greece, Norway, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Ukraine and Scotland.

Teams have until June 13 to register for the event before the final field is confirmed.

This will be the second time Rwanda has hosted a Beach Volleyball World Tour competition after 2019, when Japan won the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour 1-star in the men’s category event while The Netherlands won the women’s competition