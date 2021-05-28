Mashami Names Monnet-Paquet Among New Faces in Rwanda’s Squad 

Rwanda coach Vincent Mashami has included six new faces in his squad for next month’s double-header friendly against Central Africa Republic

Rwanda will take on Central African Republic on June 4 in the first of the double-header and the sides will face off again on June 7.

Saint-Étienne striker Kévin Monnet-Paquet heads the new faces in the national squad for the two games with Buhake Twizere Clément (Strommen IF, Norway),Ngwabije Bryan Clovis ( SC Lyon,France),Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden) and the Rayon Sports duo Niyigena Clément and Nishimwe Blaise all given their maiden call-ups

For Monnet-Paquet, this is his the second time he has been called up for the national team duty after he rejected his first call up in October last year.

The French-born striker has previously announced his intention to represent Rwanda internationally despite playing for the French youth team at the U21 level.

Notable omissions include the national captain Haruna Niyonzima,Omborenga Fitina,Imanishimwe Emmanuel Mangwende, Yannick Mukunzi and the previously first-choice goalkeeping duo Kimenyi Yves and Kwizera Olivier.

The 34-men squad will report for duty on Sunday as they begin preparations for the two friendlies

Amavubi squad

Goalkeepers: Mvuyekure Emery (Tusker FC, Kenya),Ndayishimiye Eric (AS Kigali),Buhake Twizere Clément (Strommen IF, Norway),Ntwari Fiacre (Marine FC)

Defenders:Rwatubyaye Abdul (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Nirisarike Salomon (Urartu FC, Armenia),Manzi Thierry (APR FC), Mutsinzi Ange (APR FC),Bayisenge Emery (AS Kigali),Niyigena Clément (Rayon Sports FC),Rukundo Dennis (Police FC, Uganda), Ishimwe Christian (AS Kigali),Rutanga Eric (Police FC),Iradukunda Eric (Police FC),Ngwabije Bryan Clovis (SC Lyon, France)

Midfielders:Niyonzima Olivier (APR FC),Ruboneka Jean Bosco (APR FC),Nishimwe Blaise (Rayon Sports FC),Bizimana Djihad (KMSK Deinze, Belgium),Hakizimana Muhadjir (AS Kigali),Manishimwe Djabel (APR FC),Twizeyimana Martin Fabrice (Police FC),Samuel Gueulette (RAAL La Louvière, Belgium)

Forwards:Nshuti Savio Dominique (Police FC),Kwitonda Alain (Bugesera FC),Kagere Medie (Simba SC, Tanzania),Twizerimana Onesme (Musanze FC),Tuyisenge Jacques (APR FC),Iradukunda Jean Bertrand (Gasogi United),Mugunga Yves (APR FC),Byiringiro Lague (APR FC),Kevin Monnet Paque (St Etienne, France),Mico Justin (Police FC),Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden).