Mother’s Day: Rwandan Community Sends Best Wishes to Mothers

The world is today celebrating Mother’s Day. The day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

In Rwanda, society considers the mother a very important person in the family to an extent that they traditionally call the mother, “the heart of the family” or in the mother tongue, “umutima w’urugo”.

This comes with so much affection and respect from the rest of the family members.

On this day, children sent the best messages to their mothers and opened their hands to give them gifts to pay tribute to their unprecedented efforts to keep life going in the family.

President Paul Kagame, in a tweet during the day, shared his best wishes to the mothers and said: “To ALL mothers/every one’s mother a very Happy Mother’s Day. We celebrate YOU.”

The First Lady Jeannette Kagame also dedicated a message to the mothers who do a lot for their family and the country at large and advised, they should also find some time for a break, and the rest of the community should allow them that opportunity and should care.

The First Daughter, Ange Ingabire Kagame for her, shared a photo of her Mother-the First Lady holding the grandchild and accompanied it with a message; “Happy Mother’s Day to my rock” and accompanied it with an emoji of the heart.

Institutions also celebrated the Mother. The Rwanda National Police paid tribute to mothers who serve in the force, and mothers of police officers.

“Happy #MothersDay to all the mothers around the country! We highly appreciate the mothers who serve in the Rwanda National Police and the mothers who raised our Police Officers,” the message on twitter reads.

Mothers were also celebrated at church. On this day, Pastor Lydia U. Masasu, the Senior Pastor of Restoration Church took the floor before the end of the service, and dedicated to the mothers Psalm 128: 3.

It reads: Your wife will be like a fruitful vine

within your house;

your children will be like olive shoots

around your table.

The message intended to remind that the mother is a family member who deserves care from everyone. The Senior Pastor then conveyed messages of growth, good life and more to mothers and the family at large.