National League Matchday 5: Rayon Sports Settle for A Draw with Rivals Kiyovu 

In their second game in less than two weeks, Rayon Sports and Kiyovu SC played out a 1-1 draw at Bugesera Stadium on Friday.

Second-half subtistute Ernest Sugira earned Rayon Sports a draw with a well taken penalty 68th minute to cancel out Mbogo Ally’s first-half goal.

It was a point gained, rather than a point lost for the Kiyovu side after their rivals carved out some great chances in later stages of the game.

Héritier Luvumbu Nzinga could have doubled the lead midway through the second half but his strike hit the post.

Moments later, Héritier Luvumbu chipped the ball in to Sugira Ernest but the striker failed to score from a close range.

In Group B’s other fixture, Gasogi United beat Rutsiro by a solitary Yamini Salumu goal at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

Group B is still wide open after today’s results with Rayon Sports topping the group with eight points, followed by Kiyovu and Gasogi United with seven points each and two points ahead of Rutsiro.

Elsewhere in Group A, APR who have already qualified for the next round beat AS Muhanga 3-1 to continue their unbeaten run and cement top spot in their group.

Jacques Tuyisenge scored twice with Djabel Manishimwe netting another goal for the reigning champions.

Gorilla FC have also progressed from group A despite their 2-0 defeat against Bugesera.

The Rwanda football federation (Ferwafa) has adopted a new format for the national football league in order to adapt to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new format, 16 top-flight teams have been split into four groups with teams playing each other. After the group stage, the top eight teams will play a round-robin tournament with the top finisher winning the title.

The bottom eight will also play another round-robin tournament to decide the final league standings.

The new changes will allow teams to play fewer games rather than facing every other team in the league.

Group A standings after matchday 5

APR FC 15 Pts Gorilla FC 9 Pts Bugesera FC 3 Pts AS Muhanga 0 Pt

Group B standings after matchday 5