Prof. Lwakabamba, Pr Mbevi to Headline Thanksgiving Family Prayer Breakfast

Park View Hotel will be the place to be this Sunday as the annual Thanksgiving Family Prayer Breakfast returns. The event is organised by Love and Hands, a Rwandan social enterprise working to change communities.

The annual event which brings together Christians from all walks of life in a corporate environment, did not happen at the beginning of the year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This year’s edition will be headlined by Prof. Silas Lwakabamba, who will be the main speaker, sharing his life experiences and inspirational stories from his illustrious career in academia and public service, while renowned Kenyan preacher Pastor Simon Mbevi, will be the lead preacher

According to Davis Genza, the organiser and coordinator of the event, 2021 will be the 6th year the thanksgiving prayer breakfast has been organised.

“2021 is indeed a special year for us because it marks six years since we began this journey. It is a moment when we as Christians from our different church denominations come together in a corporate gathering to give thanks for God’s blessings upon our lives,” Genza said.

The thanksgiving family breakfast is normally organised at the beginning of the year to celebrate the end of the previous year and to usher in the New Year.

Due to the pandemic, the organisers were not able to host the annual event at the beginning of the year in January, pushing it to May 30.

The annual event also seeks to raise funds for the non-profit organisation Love and Hands to support vulnerable children and households.

“Through this event, we have a moment of corporate networking over breakfast which is followed by worship and praise. The event also provides the opportunity to raise money for charity through its proceeds,” Genza explained further.

The organisation has so far supported more than 218 children with school fees and scholastics. The majority of them come from Kinyinya (150 kids) and others from different parts of the country. Love and Hands supports children in Nursery, Primary and Secondary schools.

“This be part of the event, each person will pay Rwf15,000 while children aged 6 and upwards will pay Rwf7,500. Children below 5 enter for free with their parents. The money goes to the activities we have planned out for the year,” says Genza.

Participants will also undergo a rapid Covid-19 test at the venue, at their own cost while children will enjoy activities such as face painting and other fun activities. Those wishing to be part of the Thanksgiving Family Prayer Breakfast can reach out to +250780868278.

“We encourage families to join us this Sunday. There are a few tables left. We need to come together and celebrate life. 2020 was not an easy year for most households. This is a time to come together and celebrate how far we’ve come and dedicate the remaining part of the year to God,” Genza said.