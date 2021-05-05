Professional Journalism Will Be A Remedy for Misinformation on COVID-19 Vaccine

On this Tuesday 4th May 2021 Rwanda Journalists for Sustainable Development conducted a workshop on misinformation on the COVID-19 vaccine.It was organized in recognition of World Press Freedom Day – Information as a public good.

The Ministry of Health used different media channels including social media to disseminate information about COVID-19 vaccine. However, there is a need for enough accurate information about that vaccine. This requires the responsible media which work professionally in disseminating accurate information to the public.

Journalists were encouraged to produce quality content on COVID-19 vaccine to help the public prevent misinformation about that vaccine.

Mr.Julien NIYINGABIRA Spokesperson of Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) said that journalists should approach the health experts from Ministry of health, and Rwanda Biomedical Center to have a clear story angle in order to get factual information on the COVID-19 vaccine or other health sector-related topics.

EU Ambassador to Rwanda, Hon. Nicola BELLOMO said that the health crisis has shed light on the vital role played by free and independent media worldwide. News media output, both traditional and digital, remains a powerful source of information that people access.

Mr. Ildephonse SINABUBARURAGA, representative of Rwanda Community Radio Network (RCRN) said that there was a spread of COVID-19 all over the world because the health experts did not have accurate information early.

Therefore, the rumors were more considered than the right information on COVID-19. Journalists took initiative to disseminate accurate information to the public.

Mr. Albert MUTESA, Secretary General of Rwanda National Commission for UNESCO said that partnership between media and other institutions will play a great role in promoting media professionalism.

More about RJSD

In 2019, local and international journalists from the Rwandan and foreign media, together established the RJSD to help Rwandans in general to achieve sustainable development, with a sustainable approach and the right to information, especially for information for development.

Other activities planned by the RJSD include working with universities and higher institutions that teach journalism, media & communications. It is to help the students in these schools to increase the knowledge they need today and to help them get into professional journalism.