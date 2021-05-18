There was plenty of drama on matchday 6 of the 2021 national football with Kiyovu and Gasogi United failing to qualify.

Group B, which featured Rayon Sports, Kiyovu, Gasogi and Rutsiro was the most fascinating with all four teams still able to qualify going into the final day.

The 1-1 draw between Rayon Sports and Gasogi in Nyamata confirmed the former’s qualification as group winners and condemned the latter to a third-place finish in their group.

Ernest Sugira scored a penalty to put Rayon Sports ahead after 81 minutes but six minutes later, Gasogi United also won a penalty which Hassan Kikoyo converted.

Rayon Sports finished the game with nine men after Ernest Sugira and Manace Mutatu were shown red cards.

Newcomers Rutsiro were seen as Group B outsiders but managed to qualify after a 2-1 victory against Kiyovu SC at Mumena Stadium.

Elsewhere, reigning champions APR FC scored three unanswered goals against Gorilla FC to finish the group stage unbeaten while AS Muhanga suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bugesera.

Both AS Muhanga and Bugesera still stand a chance to qualify to the final eight behind group leaders APR and will play against each other in a rearranged game on May 20.

The game was initially scheduled on mathcday 1 but was postponed after 10 players in AS Muhanga camp tested positive for coronavirus.

The Rwanda football federation (Ferwafa) has adopted a new format for the national football league in order to adapt to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new format saw 16 top-flight teams being split into four groups with teams playing each other. After the group stage, the top eight teams will play a round-robin tournament.

The team finishing top will be crowned champions and will represent the nation in next season’s Champions League while the second-placed team will granted a berth in the Confederation Cup.

The bottom eight will also play another round-robin tournament to decide the final league standings.

The new changes will allow teams to play fewer games rather than facing every other team in the league.

Qualified teams for the top 8

APR FC, Rayon Sports,Rutsiro FC,AS Kigali,Police FC,Marines FC, and Espoir FC.