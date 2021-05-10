Rule of Law: EAC Judicial Chiefs in Kigali to Discuss Legal Issues in the Region

Chief Justices from the East African Community (EAC) Partner States are meeting in Kigali to discuss several issues of regional importance including how rule of law and enhancing access to justice for sustainable development.

The 3-day Conference that jointly is covering the Forum of East African Community Chief Justices and the East African Judicial Education Committee (EAJEC) takes place from May 10 to 12, under the “The Role of the Judiciary in Promoting the Rule of Law and Environmental Justice for Sustainable Development in East Africa”.

According to the Judiciary, the Forum of Chief Justices will focus on how to revive its activities for the Judiciaries in EAC Partner States to play a meaningful role towards effective integration of the region.

“The Forum is expected to consider the progress made in implementing its previous decisions and recommendations,”

“The Heads of Delegation are expected to provide country specific feedback on the status of implementation as per the matrix provided. Most of the recommendations focus on best ways to enhance access to justice and uphold the rule of law in Partner states,” Harrison Mutabazi, the Spokesperson of the Judiciary said.

The Forum of EAC Chief Justices is also expected to take note of the decision of the Council adopting the recommendation of the Attorney’s General on streamlining and formalizing the activities of the Forum of Chief Justices under the Legal and Judicial Affairs Sector.

This will be done to enhance its contribution to the development of the Legal and Judicial Sector under Article 126 of the Treaty and to the EAC integration agenda.