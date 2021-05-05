Rwanda: Curfew Hours Reduced, Passengers from India for 7-Day Quarantine

The cabinet meeting has put in place restrictions on passengers arriving from India following unusual increase of COVID-19 cases in the Asian country recently.

“All passengers arriving from India are required to complete seven days in mandatory quarantine upon arrival at a designated hotel of their choice,” the communique from the cabinet reads.

Other arriving passengers will continue to be guided by existing country’s directives in regard to prevention of more spread of COVID-19.

According to current instruction, all arriving and departing passengers present a PCR negative test taken within 72 hours.

The cabinet meeting further revised other measures meant to prevent more spread of COVID-19 and relieved businesses may include gyms, restaurants among others on a specific note.

The cabinet meeting reduced the curfew hours in Kigali by one hour-the curfew will start from 10PM and go through 4AM compared to 9PM-4AM initially.

However, Southern Province districts of Ruhango, Nyanza, Huye, Gisagara, Nyaruguru and Nyamagabe will keep experiencing longer curfew hours from 7PM to 4AM.

Those districts have been particularily affected by COVID-19 big numbers of new infections for several weeks now.

However, in a separate communique by Ministry of Local Government, six sectors from Huye, Gisagara and Nyaruguru saw their total lockdown lifted, while two sectors of the country were placed into lockdown.

The sectors in lockdown include Bwishyura in Karongi and Rwamiko in Gicumbi of Wstern and Northern Province respectively due to the increase in new cases of COVID-19 infections.

Transport accross the country will continue and the good in this sector could be the increase of number of people aboard buses. The number has been increased to 75% of the bus capacity from 50%.

According to the cabinet, gyms will open gradually, following separate assessment and authorisation by the Ministry of Sports.

Churches also saw the number of worshippers allowed at the place of worship increase to 50% from the current 30%.

A similar increase was also allowed for restaurants, but bars will still remain closed.

The number of people allowed to attend a funeral has been increased to 30 people from 10 initially, while the number allowed to attend a wedding/civil or religious has been increased to 30 instead of 20. No reception allowed though.