Rwandan Center Gets Global Engineering, Design Training Authorization

A Rwandan engineering and design training center will now be able to offer globally accepted training and certificates that will improve the country’s competitiveness in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) domain.

Autodesk, a world’s leader in design and make technology; headquartered in the USA last week announced Nziza Training Academy (NTA) in Kigali city as its authorized center to train Rwandans using its official design software like AutoCAD, Revit, BIM360, and so on.

Cracked software is said to be risky, more likely to be infected with serious computer viruses, which can damage the user’s computer system and does not come with manuals or technical support that is given to legitimate users, and that surely leads to poor results of the user.

An architecture engineering and construction trainee wanting to acquire Autodesk training and certificate, they would normally have to go to Nairobi, Kenya and be ready to part with over $2500 for tuition and other expensive requirements.

Alexandre Nzirorera, the CEO at Nziza Training Academy explained it has been difficult to export skilled manpower, however Autodesk’s authorization (to train and use the accredited licenses) will help change the trend.

“Most people couldn’t afford that cost but with this authorization we will be able to produce skilled labor that can compete for jobs and contracts at the same level like others in other countries,” Nzirorera said.

One of the beneficiaries Eng. Gasore Gaston Zirimwabagabo – Acting Division Manager in charge of government buildings in Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA) who is concluding training in structural engineering at Nziza Training Academy told KTPress that Autodesk’s authorization for a CAD training center is like ISO certificate to a factory.

“As officials in charge of structural designs one needs this upgrade to become members of the different unions and be trusted that we are and can use such authorized software to determine the city master,” Zirimwabagabo said.

Patrick Iradukunda, a lecturer in civil engineering at IPRC Gishari who attended Nziza Training Academy will build trainers’ confidence in equipping young generations in architecture, engineering and construction skills.

“I can now stand confidently and teach a class since I am aware of the results as coming for an authorized center which will enable our students to be marketable and develop the country in a much recognized manner,” Iradukunda said.

In a bid to implement this agenda, the academy has hired and trained trainers who will execute the program in Kigali with plans to develop strategic partnerships with all technical colleges and universities across the country, to enable Rwanda produce competitive skills in the architecture, engineering and construction market.

For example, Nziza Training Academy has agreed on supporting in joint projects of mutual interests; provision of short courses, public lectures, seminars, internships and study visits and collaboration in elaboration of programs of short training in a handful of colleges.