The BAL: End of the Road for Rwanda’s Patriots, Zamalek, US Monastir for the Final

Tunisian giants U.S Monastir proved their basketball supremacy, defeating Rwandan side the Patriots Basketball Club 46-87 in the second semi-final game of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) on Saturday at Kigali Arena.

The Tunisians were literally unstoppable as they put up one of the best displays since the BAL tipped off on May 16, led by Omar Abada, who scored 18 points while Lebanese basketball player Wael Arakji scored 12 points.

South Sudanese star James Majok was too much for the Patriots, managing a few blocks and rebounds on top of his 10 points.

The Patriots found it hard to defend against their much taller counterparts who upped their game in the second quarter.

Several mistakes including turnovers and fouls cost the Patriots dearly as they attempted to reduce the gap which was as much as 25 in the second half, eventually losing the game by 41 points.

Dieudonne Ndizeye managed 13 points while Kenny Gasana and Prince Ibeh got 8 each in a game that proved to be difficult for the Rwandan champions.

President Paul Kagame and other prominent figures including NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri attended the game.

In the first semi-final game, Egyptian side secured a ticked to the final, defeating Angola’s giants Petro de Luanda 89-71, with Walter Hodge scoring 19 points.

The Egyptian White Knights took a huge step towards winning the inaugural BAL competition but they will have to overcome US Monastir in what will be a blockbuster final.