The Facility « Investing for Employment » Launches Its First Call for Proposals in Rwanda

The Investing for Employment facility has launched its first call for proposals in Rwanda today.

Green Economy projects are particularly welcome. Companies and other organisations can apply for co-financing grants worth up to 10 million euros per project.

The Facility « Investing for Employment » is an investment mechanism for job creation, providing competitive grants to co-finance public or private projects in its eight partner countries in Africa, including Rwanda.

The Facility is part of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Operating under the brand Invest for Jobs, the Special Initiative aims to create good jobs and apprenticeships and to improve working conditions in its partner countries in Africa.

Green Economy is the priority theme of this call for proposals

Rwanda’s Green Economy policy was set out in the Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy (GGCRS), whose objective it is to transform the mindset of the Rwandan society towards achieving the desired carbon-neutral and climate-resilient economy.

The GGCRS is fully embedded in Rwanda’s « Vision 2050 », which establishes the country’s strategic development framework for 2020-2050. While project proposals from different sectors can qualify for funding, priority will be given to proposals that contribute to the economic development in areas such as green cities, sustainable agriculture, sustainable energy and transport systems, biodiversity and forestry, water, wastewater, solid waste, resource efficiency.

The first call for proposals in Rwanda, launched on 3 May 2021 at 5 pm CET, seeks applications for

four types of projects:

1. Public infrastructure for job creation – not-for-profit (up to 90 % of the cost)

2. Common service for job creation – not-for-profit (up to 75 % of the cost)

3. For-profit-projects that foster direct job creation, and have broader benefits/impacts that are

not limited to the project owners (up to 50 % of the cost)

4. For-profit-projects that foster direct job creation by the project owners (up to 25 % of the cost).

Grants range from 1 million to 10 million euros per project. The applicant is obliged to contribute their own funds to complete the project finance. The level of co-financing depends on the type of project.

Potential applicants will have until 1 June 2021 at 5 pm CET, to submit concept notes.

The Facility invites companies and other interested parties, whether public or private, to submit high-quality concept notes either as a consortium or individual entity.

If you have any questions, please consult our FAQ section: https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife-faq.

If you can’t find the information you need, please send an email to:

[email protected] until 25 May 2021 at 5 pm CET.

Due to the corona pandemic (COVID-19), information meetings will be organised online presenting

the objectives of the facility, its conditions for submitting proposals, as well as the steps and modalities of participation.

The webinars will take place on 11 and 20 May 2021 at 10 am (CET) on ZOOM platform.

We will inform about the submission process and eligibility requirements. To receive the link, please send an email to [email protected]

If you would like to know more about the application procedure and whether you are eligible, please

consult the information provided on the subpage for Rwanda: https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife-call-for-proposals-rwanda.

For more information about the Facility « Investing for Employment »: https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/investing-for-employment.

General information and further support services offered by the Special Initiative on Training and

Job Creation: https://invest-for-jobs.com/en.

We are looking forward to hearing from you!

For general enquiries regarding the Special Initiative and the Facility « Investing for Employment»:[email protected]/

For enquiries about the call for proposals in Rwanda:[email protected]