Tour du Rwanda: Colombian Brayan Sanchez Outsprints Rivals to Win Stage One 

Brayan Sanchez riding for the Colombian Team Medellin opened his account at Tour du Rwanda as he sprinted to stage 1 victory in Rwamagana on Sunday.

Helped by a perfect setup from Medellin teammate Alfonso Roldán Weimar, he powered to the win, crossing the line Alex HOEHN (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling).

He becomes the 7th Colombian rider to win a stage at Tour du Rwanda.

FACT! Brayan Sanchez of Team Medellin becomes the 7th Colombian 🇨🇴 rider to win a stage at Tour du Rwanda #TdRwanda2021 pic.twitter.com/wy3hBv27BZ — KT Press Rwanda (@ktpressrwanda) May 2, 2021

Alfonso Roldán Weimar finished third,ahead of Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels) and last year’s multiple stage winner Jhonatan who finished in the 5 th place with the same time as Sanchez.

The 115.6-kilometre stage started in Kigali and ended with a 6, 5-kilometre finishing circuit in Rwamagana.

A three-man break which contained Suaza (Team Medellin), Mohd Zariff (Terengganu) and Teugels (Tarteletto) established itself after 11 kilometres into the race.

The three men gained an advantage of nearly three minutes on the main bunch Suaza winning the first intermediate sprint while Teugels took maximum points at the second intermediate sprint.

Mohd Zariff was later dropped by his breakaway companions at the 67 kilometre mark.However, with Israel Start Up Nations setting the pace for the peloton, the break’s last two survivors were pulled back with just under 20 kilometres to go.

Tomorrow’s stage 2 will travel 120,5 kilometres from Kigali to Huye.