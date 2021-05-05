Tour du Rwanda Off To The Land of Gorillas

It is day four of Tour du Rwanda, the continental cycling competition at grade 2.1 that has been taking place in the country of a thousand hills – Rwanda – for the last 13 years.

By A thousand hills, the name means it all-Rwanda is also referred to as Switzerland of Africa, and indeed, it is a hilly country with beautiful, green vegetation all year long.

Riders left Kimironko in the capital city to head to Musanze, the touristic hub with rare mountain gorillas, a cave and more in the volcanic soil, plenty of favorite and staple food of Rwandans and their neighbors.

Musanze offers luxurious life in the new game lodges that are subsidiaries of internationally renowned hospitality giants.

Those include but are not limited to One and Only Gorilla Nest, Singita, and Kwitonda Lodge and Bisate Lodge. This is on top of several hotels in Musanze, a city that offers fresh air day and night, 24/7.

In today’s stage, climbing is part of business and the best will win.

