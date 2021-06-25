25 ‘Most Innovative Entrepreneurs’ Selected for the BK Urumuri Accelerator

Bank of Kigali (BK) and Inkomoko Entrepreneurship Development on Thursday announced the 25 most innovative companies that have progressed in the BK Urumuri initiative, an annual business contest that rewards the most creative and innovative business ideas.

After receiving 174 applications that went through a 3 round selection process, Inkomoko and Bank of Kigali picked the 25 winners, who include Miss Innovation business of the 2021 Miss Rwanda pageant, that will participate in a six months business accelerator program from Inkomoko Entrepreneur Development and get a chance to secure a 0% interest loan from Bank of Kigali.

While launching the 5th edition of BK Urumuri Initiative, Bank of Kigali’s CEO, Dr. Diane Karusisi noted that this year BK chose to focus on innovative businesses that are solving Rwanda’s most pressing need for self-reliance, driving the country’s economic growth.

“Our partnership with Inkomoko continues this year focusing on helping businesses to recover from the COVID-19 shocks. We encourage entrepreneurs to make good use of opportunities presented to them, such as the BK Urumuri Initiative,” says Dr. Karusisi said.

In her congratulatory message to the selected entrepreneurs, Inkomoko Managing Director, Teta Ndejuru welcomed the 25 businesses to a new phase of their business growth journey.

“We are grateful for this continued partnership with the Bank of Kigali to support innovative entrepreneurs from Rwanda’s fast-growing SME sector. Inkomoko pledges to maintain our commitment to provide practical quality services and tools to support our entrepreneurs, as they are key in Rwanda’s job creation and economic development,” says Ndejuru said.

The BK Urumuri Initiative has fostered the growth of 125 entrepreneurs in the past four years. Previous Urumuri participants include Imagine We Rwanda, Uzi Collections, Weya Clothing, Slices & Cakes, House of Tayo, Moshions, and many more of Rwanda’s thriving SMEs.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, to ensure compliance with health and safety standards, Inkomoko programs have pivoted to provide business support in the form of digital services focusing on revised cash-flows to adjust for current economic realities.

THE 25 SELECTED INNOVATIVE BUSINESSES FOR BK URUMURI 2021 ARE:

1. Hense Ltd

2. T-Kay Investment Ltd

3. AM Coffee & Hibiscus Plantation Ltd

4. Crop Tech Ltd

5. La Fromagerie Rwanda

6. Rwagasabo Beverages Ltd

7. Uwera Fashion Ltd

8. Best Potters Rwanda Ltd

9. Indashyikirwa Mubugeni Ltd

10. House of Cakes Ltd

11. Green Pack Ltd

12. Ryabega Integrated Center

13. Didy Designs Cow Horns Ltd

14. Gusa Ltd

15. Ikirere Fashion Arts

16. Byose ni Bamboo

17. Umunezero W’Ubuzima Bwiza Ltd

18. Chemclean Company Ltd

19. Talia Ltd

20. Yarn Ltd

21. PTN Ltd

22. KGL Flour Ltd

23. Mouzah Designs ltd

24. East African Foods & Beverages Ltd

25. Exemple Needs Ltd