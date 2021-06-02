5000 Rwandan Youth to Benefit from DOT, IBM Career Skills

The Digital Opportunity Trust (DOT) has announced collaboration with tech-giant International Business Machines (IBM) to empower African youth and the Middle East.

Both organizations will aim to reach at least 40,000 young people in eight countries – Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Ghana, Jordan and Lebanon, either country being allowed to have at least 5000 beneficiaries.

The training in digital skills, workforce readiness and business knowledge is intends to lead the youth to successful career while also enabling the beneficiaries to add IBM, an American multinational technology company to their CVs

DOT will work with local organizations to help young people tap into IBM’s free Open P-TECH’s career readiness curricula.

Open P-TECH is a digital education platform focused on workplace learning and digital skills equipping learners with foundational technology competencies in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing and cyber security.

These come along with professional skills like design thinking, that are highly valued in the market along with professional workplace skills like design thinking, teaming, and presentations.

Registration is free, online and can be accessed on https://www.ptech.org/open-p-tech/.

Poised to change this IBM says its new Open P-TECH digital education platform has potential to scale within formal and informal education systems, and the support of DOT’s network of young leaders with the facilitation, coaching and peer-to-peer talents that are critical to the effectiveness, application and retention of online learning.

“Providing career skills to youth, particularly young women and those from under-resourced communities can be life changing,” said Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM Vice President and Global Head, Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We share a belief that youth want opportunities to be the innovators and catalysts of digital transformation, shaping the future of work in an inclusive world.” DOT Founder and CEO Janet Longmore said.

Digital Opportunity Trust (DOT) works with youth in 25 countries including Rwanda and has a growing network of 6,000 local youth.

It has created opportunities for over 1 million people in communities across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Indigenous Canada.