Alyn Sano Working On New Music Projects After ‘The Voice’

The ‘For Us’ hitmaker hasn’t backed down on music after losing The Voice Afrique competition, but she is rather busy in the kitchen cooking music for her fans.

The young talented vocalist Alyn Sano on Wednesday took to her social media and announced a new song coming out soon dubbed ‘Hono’ produced by celebrated audio producers Bob Pro and Element.

According to the singer, ‘Hono’ song is just a tip of the iceberg on a music project she has been working on even before joining The Voice Afrique music competition.

The singer also praised her diehard fans who managed to vote and support her ever since she embarked on doing music as a career and promised to drop more songs than ever.

Alyn Sano was the only Rwandan in the competition and the first to secure such a position close to the winning line and the journey opened her doors to uplift her music career.

Alyn Sano started her music career in church choir but came onto music scene when she was invited by her idol and tusker project fame winner Hope Irakoze on stage to sing with him.

It was then 2015 when she was dropped from church choir and decided to pursue her solo career in secular music and she is steadily taking over the music scene with her strong vocals.

She boasts of songs like PainKiller, Rwiyoborere, Naremewe wowe, We The Best, For Us, Kontorola and many more featuring established musicians.