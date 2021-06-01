Bank of Kigali Partners with Sheer Logic Management Consultants 

Bank of Kigali Plc. has entered into a strategic partnership with Sheer Logic Management Consultants (SLMC), a specialized company providing Human Resources consultancy and training services to a diverse set of industries and economic sectors; both private and public.

The partnership with Sheer Logic Management Consultants involves outsourcing part of Bank of Kigali front line services in a bid to improve productivity and efficiency; therefore, offering a better experience to its customers. Additionally, partnering with SLMC will support the transformation journey the bank has embarked on to digitize its services.

“The decision to outsource the management of Bank of Kigali front line services to Sheer Logic Management Consultants followed a thorough process and is in line with best practices in the industry. This partnership will allow us to better serve our customers and deliver more value to our shareholders” said Dr. Diane Karusisi, Bank of Kigali CEO.

Sheer Logic Management Consultants has been providing Human Resources consultancy, staff outsourcing, recruitment and training services in East and Central Africa for over 20 years. Bank of Kigali will leverage SLMC expertise to train, motivate and increase employee performance.

About Bank of Kigali Plc.

Bank of Kigali Plc. is the largest commercial bank in Rwanda, by total assets. In 2017, Global Credit Ratings affirmed Bank of Kigali’s long-term and short-term national scale ratings of AA-(RW) and A1+(RW) respectively with a stable outlook.

The Bank has won several back-to-back international and regional banking awards from EuroMoney, The Banker, Global Finance Magazine, and EMEA Finance. Bank of Kigali has been recently awarded “Best Bank in Rwanda 2021” by Global Finance.

About Sheer Logic Management Consultants (SLMC)

A renowned boutique management consulting firm with a strong presence in the East African region, Sheer Logic Management Consultants prides in having the coveted prize for the leading talent sourcing firm in Kenya (2019/20) according to Global Brands International. Incorporated in 1997, it has presence in Kenya, Mombasa, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.