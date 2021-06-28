CAR: UN Special Envoy Welcomes CP Bizimungu As he Begins Tour of Duty

A Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General has welcomed the appointment of a senior Rwandan police officer as the new Chief of the Police Unit of the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), saying that he will deliver on his job.

Through Twitter on June 28, 2021, Mankeur Ndiaye, the Special Representative of UN Secretary-General in RCA, Head of MINUSCA welcomed Commissioner of Police (CP) Christophe Bizimungu, as the new force commander and stated that his experience will be crucial in delivering on the mission.

“On behalf of the United Nations Secretary-General and the MINUSCA, I welcome in the Central African Republic (RCA) the new Head of United Nations Police Division of Peacekeeping (UNPOL), Christophe Bizimungu (CP), from Rwanda. His many experiences will be a definite asset in meeting the challenges inherent in the mandate of the UNPOL,” said Ndiaye.

CP Bizimungu, who was a commandant of the National Police College based in Musanze district, at the time of his appointment arrived in RCA capital Bangui this Monday to replace French national, Major General Pascal Champion.

Champion has been heading the UN Peacekeeping Police component in RCA since 2019.

In his vast experience, Bizumungu comes with a background of serving the Rwandan police and defence forces.

He was a Director of Criminal Investigations Department in Rwanda National Police, and as Head of military prosecution in the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) before joining police forces.

Just like the RDF, more than 400 officers of the Rwanda National Police are serving under MINUSCA, playing a significant role in protecting Very Important Persons (VIPs) including the RCA Prime Minister.