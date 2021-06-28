Case of ‘Indiscipline’ Among High School Students Goes to Prosecution

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) was today set to submit a case of four students to prosecution.

The Senior six students of Groupe Scolaire Kabgayi located in Muhanga district, Southern province were arrested on 21 June 2021.

“The Investigation report will be filed to the prosecution today. They were arrested for creating and entering a gang group, intentionally destroying people’s and school’s prop, Genocide Ideology, divisionism, and inciting public disorder,” RIB Spokesperson, Dr. Thiery Murangira told KT Press on Monday.

Dr. Murangira further said that the students aged between 18 and 19 years old committed these crimes at the end of second term in March 2021 where they allegedly damaged school equipment and classrooms.

Crimes in this category are punished by a prison term of 5 to 15 years and a fine of up to Rwf 1 million according to provisions of the penal code.

“There is a tendency of celebrating school completion by destroying properties. Being a student doesn’t exempt one from punishment when they commit crimes,” Dr. Murangira said.

The arrest of students follows several other school strikes that prompted Rwanda National Police to take action.

The previous strikes were reported at Groupe Scolaire Sainte Famille located in Nyarugenge district, Kigali city on 18 June 2021.

The strikes erupted after senior 3 students started celebrating for having finished Ordinary level courses, but the condition turned violent after some started stoning at the classroom rooftops.

Before police intervened to cease the strike, one student was reportedly injured.

District Executive administrator of Nyarugenge Emmy Ngabonziza said that students who conducted the violence were sent home to bring parents for the matters to be sorted administratively.

This year also, 16 students at Gakoni Adventists college located in the Eastern province were arrested over the strike in February 2021.

Following the strike, 16 students were arrested by Kiramuruzi police station officers on 7 February.

Speaking about the reported series of violence in schools, Gaspard Twagirayezu, State Minister for Primary and Secondary education said that indiscipline and unruly students risk being punished by law or administratively.

“We have heard several cases of students physically harassing teachers; it is punishable both by school rules and and the law,” Twagirayezu said.

“For example, any student who physically injures anybody at school should be suspended.”