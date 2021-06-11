COVID-19: Rwandair Suspends Flights to Kampala

Rwanda’s National carrier – Rwandair has announced the suspension of its flights to Entebbe in Uganda’s capital city of Kampala effective June 10.

The announcement reads that it is “due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Uganda.”

Uganda, the country on the Northern side of Rwanda declared severe measures to maintain the spread of COVID-19 including a total lockdown effective June 10.

This follows a new and severe wave of pandemic in the country.

“Rwandair apologizes for the inconvenience caused,” reads the communique.

The company gave its clients options including; to re-book at a later date and fly when flights resume at no additional cost or requesting a refund.