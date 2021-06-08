Covid-19 Vaccination: Rwanda Launches A New  Round for the Elderly

Rwanda will on June 8 start a new round of COVID-19 vaccination targeting the elderly at health centers and public hospitals.

“Today 50,300 doses of Pfizer vaccine have been dispatched to all health centers & public hospitals across Rwanda, “ the Rwanda Biomedical Centre -RBC indicated while also adding that the campaign targets people aged 75 and above.

COVID-19 vaccination program was officially launched on 5 March 2021 and so far, 228,169 people received a second dose of the vaccine as of June 6.

The daily updates from the Ministry Of Health says that as of June 6, 27, 245 people who had contracted COVID-19 but out of them, 26225 recovered.

A total 360 people have died of COVID-19 in Rwanda since March 14, 2020.