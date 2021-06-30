Radio Legend Mukeshabatware Dies

Dismas Mukeshabatware, a household name in Rwanda has succumbed to illness aged 71, family has reported.

Mukeshabatware was famous in radio publicity and drama with his unique voice and know-how in convincing the audience about products, places and services of his clients.

Once a staff of Rwanda Broadcasting Agency, formely Office Rwandaise de l’Information(ORINFOR), his name started trending since the 1980s and he remained a personality people love to listen until his retirement from publicity recording a couple of years ago.

Mukeshabatware was born in Nyaruguru district, Southern Province back in 1950. He studied Primary school in his remote home village before going to secondary school in Saint Andre-Nyamirambo in Kigali.

He later on joined military where he benefited from training in Belgium before coming back to serve his home country.

As part of Indamutsa, a drama troop of Radio Rwanda, his unique voice mimicking a man of authority in most cases will never be forgotten.

Mukeshabatware was married to Marie Helene Mukakarangwa(RIP).

They are survived with seven children.