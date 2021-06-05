Dream Team Football Academy Trains Grassroot Coaches.

Twenty Rwandan grassroots coaches have benefited from a 4 -day grassroots football training programme by trainers from Dream Team Football Academy and its partners.

Delivered between June 1-4 at Dream Team Football Academy head office at Kicukiro, the training was delivered in partnership with Rush soccer academy (USA), Scotland Football association (Scotland), Senior Expert Service (Germany), Japan International Cooperation Agency (Japan) and College connect International (USA).

Over the past 4 days, participants benefited some skills about coaching techniques and methodology.

Facilitators in the training included Aloys Kanamugire and Hamim Bazirake, two officials who hold a big name in youth football development at Grassroots Level.

Seasoned Coach/Educator Kanamugire used his know-how to explain the dos and don’ts, including how to handle children’s mistakes in the football pitch.

“Coaching training will help in sports development and management in Rwanda; it will encourages athletes and coaches to gain experience, thereby allowing continuous growth of technical expertise among coaches and players’ development,” said Diane Tumutoneshe, Dream Team Football Academy Managing Director.

Tumutoneshe holds a Diploma in Sports Management obtained from University of Leipzig and a sports enthusiast aspiring to fill capacity gaps in sports management in Rwanda.

The 31-year-old, a bachelor’s degree graduate in environmental studies from the University of Lay Adventist of Kigali, has been working with Dream Team football Academy (DTFA) as the Managing Director since 2010. By 2025, she targets a doctorate degree in sports management.

DTFA is a youth football academy that started a decade ago with the aim of developing football.

Dream Team football Academy Since its creation it produced many outstanding talents playing in Primus National league like Ishimwe Saleh (Kiyovu Sport), Ndayishimiye Antoine Dominique (Police FC) and Mugisha Gilbert (Rayon Sports), among others.