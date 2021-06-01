Foreign-based Players Join Amavubi Camp Ahead of Central African Republic Friendlies  

Five foreign-based players have reported to the national team camp ahead of this week’s friendly double header against the Central African Republic.

Available squad members including all locally-based convened on Sunday for a training camp in Nyamata and were tested for COVID-19 before their first training session on Monday.

Rwanda will take on Central African Republic on June 4 in the first of the double-header and the sides will face off again on June 7 at Amahoro Stadium.

Coach Vincent Mashami recently named 10 foreign-based players in his 34-man squad for both games.

And the camp has been boosted by the arrival of foreign-based five foreign-based players including regular national team defenders Abdul Rwatubyaye plying his trade with the Macedonian side Shkupi FK and Armanian-based Salomon Nirisarike.

SC Lyon’s Ngwabije Bryan Clovis, Strommen IF’s Buhake Twizere Clément and RAAL La Louvière’s Samuel Gueulette,who have been called up for the first time, have also joined the camp and took camp in yesterday’s training session at Amahoro stadium.

Rukundo Dennis and Emery Mvuyekure are expected to arrive today.

Meanwhile, Djihad Bizimana who recently joined the Belgian-side KMSK Deinze will not report to the national duty and has been replaced by Nsabimana Eric.

Sweden-based striker Rafael York might not join the camp due to COVID-19 travel complications while Saint-Étienne striker Kévin Monnet-Paquet is also doubtful for both games.

For Monnet-Paquet, this is his the second time he has been called up for the national team duty after he rejected his first call up in October last year.

The French-born striker has previously announced his intention to represent Rwanda internationally despite playing for the French youth team at the U21 level.