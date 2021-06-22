Gospel Star Patient Bizimana Set to Wed

Long-serving bachelor and gospel artist Patient Bizimana is finally set to walk down the aisle late this year with his long-time fiancée based in America called Karamira Gentille Uwera.

The celebrated gospel singer and his wife to be were announced in the church on Sunday to the congregation and his fans received the good news with both hands.

Patient and Gentille have been dating for years under covers from public eye and it is alleged that they even did a civil wedding secretly late 2019 in Rubavu.

Patient has been linked to several females including Miss Kundwa Doriane, Deborah Masasu and many more, but he strongly denied the allegations.

The ‘Ubwo Buntu’ hitmaker for years has been pressured by his fans who would frequently ask him to settle down via social media and interviews.

Patient’s wife to be resides in USA, Tennasse, Nashiville and the singer plans to move in The States to live with her.

The jolly singer raised to stardom following his songs Amagambo, Ndaje, Nubw’Ijoro and many more featuring fellow gospel stars.

While speaking to media, Patient didn’t want to give more details about the dates but promised the wedding will happen before the year ends despite the pandemic.