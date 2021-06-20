Happy Father’s Day: First Daughter Ange Kagame Shares Rare Photo of President Kagame With Granddaughter

Rwanda on today joined the rest of the world to mark Father’s Day. Every year Father’s Day is celebrated on on the third Sunday in the month of June. This year it fell on June 20. As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to fathers around the world, sometimes people raised by single mothers using the day to recognise their mothers who played both the mother and father’s role.

The First Daughter, Ange I. Kagame Ndengeyingoma used the opportunity to share a rare photo of President Paul Kagame playing with his granddaughter in a office setting, while seated on the carpet, as he juggled grandfather and presidential duties.

“Happy Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved. Thank you for the privilege of being a proud daddy’s girlSmiling face. You’re an even better grandfather. Love you,” tweeted Ange Kagame, accompanying the tweet with a red heart.

Earlier, the First Daughter had shared a photo of her husband Bertrand Ndengeyingoma playing, describing him as an ‘awesome girl dad’.

“Happy First Father’s Day, Mon Coeur. I thought I couldn’t love you more, then God gave you the gift of fatherhood. You’re an awesome girl dad, B. We love you so much,” she added.

Rwandans from all walks of life used the day to express their love to their fathers, recognizing the role they play in their lives.

Happy Father’s Day.