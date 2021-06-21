John Bosco Kalisa Appointed CEO, East African Business Council

The Board of the East African Business Council (EABC) has appointed Mr. John Bosco Kalisa as new Executive Director /CEO.

Mr Kalisa is an expert in international trade policy and law and economics who has extensive knowledge in promoting private sector development. Kalisa replaces Kenyan Peter Mathuki who was a”ppointed Secretary-General of the East African Community in February this year.

“I shall work hard to fight non-tariff barriers in the region and do advocacy among private and government institutions to boost business in the region,” Kalisa told KT Press on Monday.

Kalisa further said he will work with colleagues to ensure business recoveries amongst EABC members who were largely affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Kalisa said that he will contribute to development of regional brands to promote local industries which create labor.

“The region has a holistic approach to promote local/regional products- we have made in Rwanda, Kenya has got Buy Kenya, promote Kenya and others also have such initiatives. Promoting local is promoting employement,” said Kalisa who was reacting to the issue of second hand which, not only do not put on the market quality products, but also hampers employment.

Before joining EABC last week, Kalisa, an economist was the CEO of Trade Mark East Africa in South Sudan.