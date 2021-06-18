Kagame Promotes Four Senior Officers to Colonel, One Appointed

President Paul Kagame in his capacity of Commander in Chief of Rwanda Defence Force(RDF) has promoted four officers from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel.

Lieutenant Colonel JP Nyirubutama was appointed Colonel who was also appointed Deputy Secretary-General of National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS).

Lieutenant Colonel Callixte Kalisa was also appointed Colonel alongside Lieutenant Colonel Francis Ngabo Sebicundanyi and Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Rwivanga.

The latter is RDF Spokesperson.

“The promotion and appointments to take immediate effect,” reads RDF communique.