Kagame, Tshisekedi in Two-day Cross-border Visit in Rwanda, DRC

President Paul Kagame and his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi are set to meet shortly in the border cities of Rubavu on the Rwandan side and Goma on the DRC side in a two-day

The Office of President said on Friday the two leaders will be on a working visit on either side of the border, with President Tshisekedi visiting Rwanda first on Friday and President Kagame reciprocating the visit tomorrow, Saturday. The two-day cross-border shuttle affirms the flourishing cordial relations between the two countries.

“Today at La Corniche One-Stop Border Post, President Kagame receives DRC President Félix Tshisekedi who is on a one-day working visit to Rwanda. The two Heads of State will tour the City of Rubavu to assess the damages caused by the recent earthquakes which followed Nyiragongo volcanic eruption. After the tour, both Heads of State will hold a tête-à-tête,”

“On Saturday, 26 June 2021, President Kagame will reciprocate the working visit where he will be received by President Tshisekedi in DRC’s City of Goma. The two Heads of State will visit areas damaged by the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption on the Congolese side of the border before holding bilateral talks. Delegations from both nations will sign bilateral agreements to further strengthen the DRC-Rwanda diplomatic ties.”

“President Kagame’s working visit to DRC will be concluded by a joint press conference.” a press statement from OTP reads.

The two leaders last met in Paris in May this year.