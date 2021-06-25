Kagame Welcomes Tshisekedi to Rwanda in a Historic Visit

President Paul Kagame on Friday afternoon received President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the Rwandan side, at the main border between Rwanda and DRC, for a one-day visit that he will reciprocate tomorrow.

The Congolese leader arrived in Rwanda at 13:53 where he was welcomed by his Rwandan counterpart in the border town of Rubavu before President Kagame drove him off for the meeting at Kivu Serena Hotel.

The two Heads of State embarked on a tour the City of Rubavu to assess the damages caused by the recent earthquakes which followed Nyiragongo volcanic eruption. After the tour, both Heads of State will hold a tête-à-tête,”

President Kagame will reciprocate the working visit where he will be received by President Tshisekedi in DRC’s City of Goma tomorrow, Saturday.

“The two Heads of State will visit areas damaged by the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption on the Congolese side of the border before holding bilateral talks. Delegations from both nations will sign bilateral agreements to further strengthen the DRC-Rwanda diplomatic ties,” the President’s Office said in a statement.

President Kagame’s working visit to DRC will be concluded by a joint press conference. The two-day historic visit on either side of the border cements the flourishing relations between the two countries.